Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

NYSE:ADC opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Agree Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

