Barclays Trims Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price to $8.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Riskified alerts:

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. Riskified has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.