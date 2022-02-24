Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KT by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 105,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 996,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 481,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KT by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

KT opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.77. KT Co. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

