KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KT by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

