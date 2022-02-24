Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 355,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

