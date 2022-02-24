Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 222 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $96.61 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

