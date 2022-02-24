Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,349 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPL. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LPL opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

