Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 39,979 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth $308,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 140.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,736,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 86.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,139,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 528,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 60.3% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $106.90 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

