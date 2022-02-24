Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

