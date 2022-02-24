Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 81628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,882,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 361.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,286,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

