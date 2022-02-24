National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,269 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,533 shares of company stock worth $7,083,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.