National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

XOUT stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $46.06.

