National Asset Management Inc. Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GDDY opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 357.20% and a net margin of 6.35%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,493 shares of company stock worth $1,353,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

