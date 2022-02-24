JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBAY. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.