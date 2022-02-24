CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CBIZ by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in CBIZ by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

