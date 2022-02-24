Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.26% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

BIRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Allbirds stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

