Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hexcel by 1,253.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78,280 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period.

HXL stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 279.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

