Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,761,000 after purchasing an additional 85,669 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.11.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $368.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

