Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,828 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRBT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.