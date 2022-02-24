Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $105.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CZR. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Shares of CZR opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

