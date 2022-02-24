Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,801 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $95,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 385,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $648.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.30. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

