United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 541 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 37.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 430,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,218,000 after buying an additional 117,364 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 347.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 148,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 115,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 28.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,647 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $147.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

