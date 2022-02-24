Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 20,268 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,268 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.