Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,272 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.