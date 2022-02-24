Datto (NYSE:MSP) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of MSP opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 111.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

In other news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,013 shares of company stock worth $3,564,639 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $45,653,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,493,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the second quarter worth about $15,563,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $11,686,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

