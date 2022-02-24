Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.