Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,900,000 after purchasing an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,033,000 after acquiring an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,289,000 after acquiring an additional 74,592 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.