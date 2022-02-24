Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of FALN opened at $27.84 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

