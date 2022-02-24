Vestcor Inc Has $236,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

