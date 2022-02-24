Verition Fund Management LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,252 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.5% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 45,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 29.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

