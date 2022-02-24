Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 77,892 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,892 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 174.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 102,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 92.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,934,000 after acquiring an additional 245,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $156.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

