Vestcor Inc Sells 365 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dynatrace by 138.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,298 shares of company stock worth $7,234,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.19, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

