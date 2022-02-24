Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 86971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,076,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.