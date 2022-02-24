Vestcor Inc Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

LYV stock opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

