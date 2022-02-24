Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,323 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $64.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

