FY2023 EPS Estimates for Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Reduced by Analyst

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Renault in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.75.

Get Renault alerts:

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Renault in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Renault stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. Renault has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Renault Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.