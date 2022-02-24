FY2023 EPS Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Raised by Analyst

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

TRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

TRN opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after buying an additional 395,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 455,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.54%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

