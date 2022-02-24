HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HORIBA in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HORIBA’s FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HORIBA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

HRIBF stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. HORIBA has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

