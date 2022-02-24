TownSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 146,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 64.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $136.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

