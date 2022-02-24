Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIM. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 1,940.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,312,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 257.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 117.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 952,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of STIM opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $62,224.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,919 shares of company stock worth $135,382. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

About Neuronetics (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.