Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,382 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rayonier were worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 43,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

