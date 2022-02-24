Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.08. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

