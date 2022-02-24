TownSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.87. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.83 and a 52 week high of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.