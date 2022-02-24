Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 84,070 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gentex were worth $16,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after purchasing an additional 304,251 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,233 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Gentex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Gentex by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after acquiring an additional 792,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $417,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

