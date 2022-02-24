FY2022 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.

AUY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

