TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Shares of TJX opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 129,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

