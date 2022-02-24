Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Cut to Sell at Erste Group

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OGZPY opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 21.78%.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.