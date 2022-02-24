Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $78,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after buying an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after buying an additional 777,183 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

