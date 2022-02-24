iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.