Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 155,303 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 516.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

MAIN opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

